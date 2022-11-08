Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Ry’an Denise Sharpless, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- David Lee Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
- Dontae Trudell Turner, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
- Vincente Rey, 45, of Friona was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (three counts) and accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Drunkenness, 600 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Burglary of building, 100 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury, 1200 block of Gordon Street, Saturday
- Assault (all other and simple), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Saturday
- Drunkenness, intersection of East End and East Travis, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of Gail Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of vehicles, 300 block of East Houston Street, Sunday
- Discharging firearm, 700 block of Sanford Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Dakota Wayne Loftin, 31, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and possession of a drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- James Justin-Cody Powell, 35, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Brandon Eric Hoffman, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with minor in consumption on Sunday.
- Kenny Jaimes, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Darell Lamarcus Vanzant, 37, of Dallas was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Saturday.