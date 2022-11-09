Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Eddie Floyd Hill, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and a warrant for evading arrest on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, intersection of Medill and Sanford, Monday
- Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 4200 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 4800 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None