Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edward Charles Hearon, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three traffic incidents/violations on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Felipe Abeja-Colin, 38, of Dublin, Ohio was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
Taylor Aaron Bounds, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and a Rusk County warrant for grand jury indictment/motion to revoke/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
Calbe Leon Chapman, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties on Thursday.
Xavier La’ron Cooks, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Cristina Martinez, 47, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Derrick Bradley Williams, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer on Thursday.