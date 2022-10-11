Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Khristian Austyn Baiamonte, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
Natalie Nicole Mathis, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Curtis Ezelle Carraway, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Jesse James Washington, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD class c warrants on Saturday.
Chloe Jasmine Ribera, 19, of Mission was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Justan Rayshard Adams, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Jaheim Perry, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Saturday.
Joe Michael Allen, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Friday.
Samantha Shicole Johnson, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Sunday.
Eric Rodriguez Moore, 17, of Tyler was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Saturday.
Jakevion Rashaud Wheeler, 17, of Tyler was arrested and charged with three MPD traffic citations on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK, Friday
Assault family member, 1400 block of West Meredith Street, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Evading arrest detention, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Terroristic threat, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 500 block of Medill Street, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
Assault family violence, 500 block of Jasper Drive, Saturday
Driving while intoxicated, intersection of East Grand and North Washington, Saturday
MPD class c warrant, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Saturday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 3900 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Burglary of habitation, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Chimise Meshary Alison, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Rhonda Joyce Blalock-Green, 47, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Sunday.
Ambrecia Iuana Calhoun, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Cody Calvin Calhoun, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Crayton Cardae Cherry, 36, of Karnack was arrested and charged with seven traffic offense on Saturday.
Carlos Esteban Deluna, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with stopping standing or parking prohibited in certain places on Saturday.
Anthony Mark Henning, 44, of Longview was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/display fictitious motor vehicle registration on Friday.
Thomas Edwin McRee Jr., 53, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact and driving while license invalid (two counts) on Friday.
Ashley Lenae Medrano, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Saturday.
Saul Perez, 34, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/resist arrest search or transport on Friday.
Christopher Lane Perry, 35, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle and violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
Kalyan Sok, 51, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Russell Edwin Sterrett, 65, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
Jenifer Elizabeth Whiteside, 36, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/possession of a dangerous drug, failure to maintain financial responsibility and display expired license plate on Friday.