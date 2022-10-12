Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Braylan Deion Williams, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Monday.
Braylon Demond George, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of Nathan Street, Monday
Simple assault, 2200 block of Victory Drive, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Susan Gail Ayres, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Tuesday.
Christopher Lantz Bird, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.