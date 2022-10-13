Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
William Charles Marvels, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Tuesday.
Antinesha Sade Williams Bass, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member and abandon endanger child on Tuesday.
Itayah Enija Brinae Jenkins, (04-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer/judge on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault of a peace officer/judge, 1000 block of Higgins Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jon Wesley Alsup, (90-2), of Harleton was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and theft of service worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Justin Leslie McIntosh, (85), of Kilgore was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth between $2,500 with two more previous convictions and three traffic citations on Tuesday.
Kristen Leanne Smith, (93-2), of Diana was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Dustin Cody Taylor, (80-2), of Gilmer was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and Caddo Parish warrants for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, reckless driving and theft of property worth between $100,000 and $200,000 on Tuesday.
Rodolfo Navarro III, (77-2), of Longview was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.