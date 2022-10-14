Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jamie Lee Box, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 with two more previous convictions, criminal trespass and warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Clifford Ray Anderson, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with stalking on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None