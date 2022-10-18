handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Richard Earl Williams, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Friday.

Kendall Augusta Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.

Steven Edward Noble, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Sunday.

Kerry Lynn Hodge, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 700 block of East Wright Street, Saturday

Burglary of habitation, 700 block of Yancey Street, Sunday

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2200 block of Bledsoe Street, Sunday

Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1400 block of Rosborough Springs Road, Monday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

