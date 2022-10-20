handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Daquan Rondell Collins, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse, duty on striking unattended vehicle and accident involving injury on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Burglary of habitation, 1000 block of Higgins Street, Tuesday

Animal bite, 1000 block of Richmond Drive, Tuesday

Discharging firearm, 4200 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday

Burglary of habitation, 1100 block of Whetstone Street, Tuesday

Burglary of habitation, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday

Burglary of habitation, 900 block of Wildwood Terrace, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

Recommended For You


Tags