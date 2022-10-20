Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Daquan Rondell Collins, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse, duty on striking unattended vehicle and accident involving injury on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of habitation, 1000 block of Higgins Street, Tuesday
Animal bite, 1000 block of Richmond Drive, Tuesday
Discharging firearm, 4200 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
Burglary of habitation, 1100 block of Whetstone Street, Tuesday
Burglary of habitation, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Burglary of habitation, 900 block of Wildwood Terrace, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None