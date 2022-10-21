Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Wednesday.
Clayton James Goodson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household and stalking on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of building, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Burglary of habitation, 300 block of Brownrigg Avenue, Wednesday
Stalking, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None