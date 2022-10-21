handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Wednesday.

Clayton James Goodson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household and stalking on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Burglary of building, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday

Burglary of habitation, 300 block of Brownrigg Avenue, Wednesday

Stalking, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

Recommended For You


Tags