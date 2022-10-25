Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christen Samantha Ward, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
Vernon Howard James, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Sigmund Mario Turner, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and criminal trespass on Sunday.
Eron Lebruce Jenkins, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 1800 block of Starr Street, Friday
Unlawful carrying of a weapon, intersection of Pinecrest and East End Boulevard, Saturday
Burglary of vehicles, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Saturday
Burglary of habitation, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Sunday
Fraud use/possession of identifying info, 1800 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Terroristic threat of family/household, 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None