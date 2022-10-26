handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

I. Laniqua Shakenya Taylor, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.

Joseph Angel Garcia, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest detention on Monday.

Perry Lewis Brown, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Simple assault, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday

Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of Navajo Trail, Monday

Criminal trespass, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

