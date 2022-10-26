Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
I. Laniqua Shakenya Taylor, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Joseph Angel Garcia, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest detention on Monday.
Perry Lewis Brown, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Simple assault, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of Navajo Trail, Monday
Criminal trespass, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None