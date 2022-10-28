Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Demon Lakeith Bray, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
Preshouse Symone Mitchell, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Thursday.
Damion Dewayne Williams, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None