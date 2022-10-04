Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Reva Shane Young, 36, of Karnack was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) and theft under $50 on Friday.
Raymond Chase Matthews, 37, of Carthage was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Claude Stephen Escude, 45, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, duty on striking unattended vehicle and evading arrest detention on Saturday.
Harry Rashod Riser, 36, of Red Oak was arrested and charged with five counts of traffic incident/violation on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Simple assault, 500 block of Pinewood Drive, Friday
Assault family violence, 2500 block of West Houston, Saturday
Evading arrest detention, intersection of Loop 390 West and MLK, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Interfere with emergency request for assistance, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Xavier La’ron Cooks, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Sunday.
Megan Elizabeth Hudson-McDonald, 36, of Jefferson was arrested on Smith County warrants for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug on Sunday.
Kristofer Anthony Johnson, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and no liability insurance on Friday.
Kory Eain Marcantel, 32, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Monday.
Christopher Lee Moore, 51, of Harleton was arrested on a Smith County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sunday.
Shelby Rayan Neal, 26, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Sunday.
Bryon Matthew Nelson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon and resisting arrest search or transport with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
Mindy Renae Treviso, 42, of Waxahachie was arrested on an Arlington Police Department warrant for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Sunday.
Russell Lynn Wallace, 39, of Fouke, Arkansas was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than or equal to two ounces in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Kindale Roshun Williams, 27, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between 200 and 400 grams and a Marion County warrant for bond forfeiture/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.