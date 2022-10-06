Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Calvin Ray Smith, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Tuesday.
Travis Truman McBride, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
Sherrita Nicole Gist, 43, of Fate was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Arlene Jennette Okra, 68, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class C warrant on Tuesday.
Mark Lindell Martin, 58, of Clark, Missouri was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and open container on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Forgery of a financial instrument, 1210 East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Atkins Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Adam Leonard Blair, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and take wildlife resources without consent on Tuesday.
Christopher Cotton, 31, of Arlington was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention, public intoxication and park, stand, stop in prohibited area on Tuesday.
Brandon Spencer Davis, 33, of Henderson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and driving while license invalid on Monday.
Jacqueline Antoinette Duncan, 30, of Dallas was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
Michael Darren Emanis, 37, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and take wildlife resources without consent on Tuesday.
Chad Derek Heim, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Tuesday.
Kory Eain Marcantel, 32, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household on Monday.
Brandt Wayne Porter, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c and driving while license invalid on Monday.
Cody James Stone, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, take wildlife resources without consent, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and violation of probation/burglary of habitatoin on Tuesday.