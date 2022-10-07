Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Chris Michael Babbs, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Roderick Keith Johnson, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.
Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Wednesday.
Dalton Keith Ridgeway, 28, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
Zachary Rasheed Dunn, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with 15 traffic violations and a Smith County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
Brandon Neil Sams, 46, of Texarkana was held on a U.S. Marshals Service hold on Wednesday.