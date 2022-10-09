Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Brett Michael Grogan, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Thursday.
Gabriel Douglas Laney, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with minor in possession/tobacco on Thursday.
Lagregory Deshun Ardis, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100, 2500 block of Victory Drive, Thursday
Theft from person, 5100 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of Evans Street, Thursday
Reckless damage and destruction, intersection of Kahn and Elysian Fields, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ambrecia Iuana Calhoun, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Cody Calvin Calhoun, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
John Gordon Pierce, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday.