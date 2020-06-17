Marshall police are asking witnesses to come forward after a shooting on Monday left one person with possible life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk Street, police said. Upon arrival, officers saw a large group of people at the park.
Police were told one person had been shot.
Officers called an emergency medical crew and found “one male victim” with a gunshot wound near the basketball courts, police said.
Officers administered aid until the Marshall Fire Department arrived and took the victim to the hospital.
Those who may have information about the shooting can contact Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540, or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shirley Seals Oney, 63, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jason Andwaun Miller, 35, of Marshall was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram was reported June 15 in the 1600 block of South East End Boulevard.
A theft under $100 was reported June 15 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported in the 1000 block Whetstone Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Daniel Dale Crunkleton was arrested June 15 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Leonard Ray Hunter III was arrested June 15 on charges associated with three warrants from Caddo Parish.
Alexis Dianne Kane was arrested June 15 on charges associated with a Marion County for deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Eddie Ray Jr. Williams was arrested June 15 on charges of criminal mischief and assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.