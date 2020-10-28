A 40-year-old Ore City man has been sentenced to 70 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced.
Jeremy OKieth Kyle — also known as Corey Webster, also known as Rick, also known as Derrick Willis, also known as Eric Sanders, also known as Brad Smith, also known as Jason, also known as J — pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 to three counts of coercion and enticement and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to information presented in court, between 2013 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, committed numerous offenses against 18 minor female victims and four adult female victims. He used a variety of false personas and promises of love and money to convince the victims to meet him and engage in sexual encounters. He acquired images and videos of the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct and threatened to distribute those images and videos in order to coerce more sexual encounters.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported in Hallsville Oct. 27 when a laptop was stolen.
A stalking was reported in Harleton Oct. 26 when a woman stated her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 27 in Marshall when cards and cash were stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Allison Marie Bishop-Williams was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Eugene Davis was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of deadly conduct.
Diego Lopez was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of minor in consumption and fail to ID.
Tobin Derrick McBee was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of violation of probation/assault family/household member.
Fred Patrick Shugart was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of a parole violation.
Joshua Richard Startek was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A possession of a dangerous drug was reported Oct. 27 on Wingwood Terr.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 27 in the 2800 block of Acadia Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 27 in the 2900 block of Rosborough Springs Road.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Oct. 27 in the 500 block of Oakley Drive.
A simple assault was reported Oct. 27 in the 300 block of Young Street.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Prentis Bernard Washington, 21, was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of burglary of vehicles and theft of a firearm.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of simple assault.
Aaron Abraham Gomez, 27, was arrested Oct. 27 on unknown charges.
Dakota Demark Smith, 22, was arrested Oct. 27 on burglary of vehicles, theft of a firearm, evading arrest detention, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a dangerous drug.