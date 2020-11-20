Several Panola County residents are facing federal drug charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, according to recently unsealed indictments.
Five of the six were booked into Gregg County jail on Tuesday on U.S. Marshall detainers: Lavara Geray Hinton, 38, of Beckville; Perry Cornelius Hinton, 41, of DeBerry; David Wayne Anderson, 41, of DeBerry; Devin Lee Pelzl, 41, of Carthage; and Leon Allison, 49, of Carthage.
Alex Christopher Hinton was identified as a sixth person indicted in the case, according to records, but the federal case docket did not list his arrest.
All six are charged with conspiracy to possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), with federal officials alleging the group distributed 50 grams or more of actual meth and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth beginning in August 2017.
Lavara Hinton is also charged with 18 counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Federal prosecutors are seeking $100,000 in cash from the drug sales as a criminal forfeiture.
John Michael Barton and Melody Ann Hawthorne, ages and city of residence unknown, have also been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Barton and Hawthorne were named in an Aug. 19 indictment alongside Tree Dee Slankard, 57, of DeBerry. Slankard had previously been arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office in September. Barton was arrested Nov. 6, and Hawthorne was arrested Nov. 2, according to the court docket.
The trio are accused of distributing methamphetamine beginning in March 2018. Federal prosecutors, in the indictment, note they are seeking $50,000 in cash proceeds from the drug sales as a criminal forfeiture.
In a separate case, a DeBerry man and a Carthage man are accused of distributing meth beginning around October 2017.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Caleb Joe Flores Gonzales was arrested Nov. 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Alvin Cedric Weathersby was arrested Nov. 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Christopher James Meserole, 23, was arrested Nov. 18 on charges associated with a warrant from another agency and resisting arrest.
Jessica Mariee Dunn, 25, was arrested Nov. 18 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and simple assault.
Incidents reported by Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Ruby Court.
Burglary of vehicles was reported Nov. 18 in the 500 block of Laurel Lane.
A theft under $100 was reported Nov. 18 at Walmart.
An agg. assault date/family/housemember with a weapon was reported Nov. 18 in the 600 block of S. Allen Boulevard.