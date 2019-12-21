Marshall Fire Department responded to a pipeline explosion on Taylor Road Thursday evening that resulted in three injured patients.
“At 5:27 p.m., Marshall EMS and rescue units were dispatched to a Taylor Road gas well site,” said MFD Chief Reggie Cooper.
Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett indicated one patient was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, Cooper said.
Another was flown by helicopter with serious injuries and another patient was transported by a Marshall med unit to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, also with serious injuries, the fire chief said.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Moesha Lavette Hill was arrested Dec. 19 for a minor in consumption charge.
Candice Nicole Paulk was arrested Dec. 19 for driving while license invalid, operation of vehicle with expired license and displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Cody Aaron Wells was arrested Dec. 19 on credit cart or debit card abuse elderly and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Jeremy Demon Williams was arrested Dec. 19 for failure to identify giving false/fictitious information.
Johnathan Blake Haden was arrested Dec. 19 for no drivers license.
Thomas Asa Harbarger was arrested Dec. 19 by the U.S. Marshal’s service.
Maveze Deon Latin was arrested Dec. 19 for organized retail theft more than $50, less than $500.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Dec. 19 on I20 when a car was broken into after being left parked with a flat.
A dog bite was reported Dec. 19 on FM 968 when a subject was bitten several times by a dog.
A scam was reported Dec. 19 in Longview when a subject was scammed out of $9,000.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Dec. 19 on I20 when a disabled vehicle was broken into.
A theft was reported Dec. 18 on Hwy. 595 when motors were stolen from property.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Douglas Larkin Phillips, 41, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 19 on theft under $100 and three warrants out of Marshall PD.
Casey James Latham, 32, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant and leaving a child unattended.
Leslie Kay Wheeler, 38, of Marshall was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $1,500, less than $20,000 was reported Dec. 15 on Buena Vista Drive.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of East End Boulevard, South.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 18 in the 1500 block of Decker Street.
Theft under $100 was reported Dec. 18 in the 2000 block of Park Drive.
Assault was reported on Dec. 19 in the 300 block of South Franklin Street.
Class B Criminal Mischief was reported on Dec. 19 in the 800 block of Lindsey Street.
An assault family violence/nonaggravated was reported Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of Spring Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram was reported Dec. 20, on East End/E. Carolanne.