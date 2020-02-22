Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have now received numerous calls from citizens advising they are getting telephone calls from a person identifying themselves as a warrant deputy.
The caller states he is “Kirk Jones” or “County Judge Chad Sims” with Harrison County and a warrant has been placed in the system for a missed court date and another Federal warrant. This is not true.
While there is a deputy Kirk Jones and the County Judge is Chad Sims, with Harrison County, neither person nor any legitimate deputy calls and demands money from citizens.
The caller states that the person must get a pre-paid debit card for a specific amount of money and call back within a specific time frame, or they will be arrested. The caller then asks for the PIN number on the back of the card. Once they have that number, you have given them the money, and there is no recourse. The caller will also seems to know a few details about the person. Typically, it’s information that may be found in a public data search like Facebook, on the internet, or from a business listing in a phone book. He is very forceful and demanding.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is not calling citizens and demanding payment for a warrant. Should you receive a call of this type, simply hang up the phone and do not engage in conversation with this person. This is one of the oldest and most used scams and creates fear and panic for the citizens. Do not fall victim to this scam.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Johnathan Michael Rogers was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jose Israel Saucedo was arrested Feb. 20 on driving while intoxicated third or more (MPD), duty on striking unattended vehicle (MPD) and Driving while intoxicated BAC, less than .15.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a habitation was reported in Walkers Mill Feb. 20 when medication was taken from a home.
A burglary was reported in Deerwood on Feb. 20 when saws, 50 ft. of wire, hot water heater, battle Jack and drills were stolen.
Telephone harassment was reported in Hallsville Feb. 20 when a subject was making threats to beat up a subject at school and other places she goes.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kendric Damond Jones, 22, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 21 on an MPD warrant for theft of a firearm.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Feb. 20 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
Obstructing an emergency telephone call was reported Feb. 20 in the 800 block of Caddo Street.
A theft was reported Feb. 20 in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue.
Theft of property was reported Feb. 20 in the 300 block of West Emory Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported Feb. 21 in the 1200 block of James Farmer Street.