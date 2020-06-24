TYLER – At 7:19 p.m. June 22, Troopers responded to a single fatality accident with an overturned truck-tractor semi-trailer traveling westbound on IH-20 near Marshall.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2011 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer, Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, of Henderson, was traveling west on IH-20 when the front left tire of the truck lost air causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The truck entered the median and rolled while in a side skid, the cab striking a tree.
Another vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore was beside the truck and trailer combination when it lost control and sustained damage from the towed trailer.
Bagley was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge John Oswalt and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Cureton was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Cornelia Michelle Clough was arrested June 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Megan Lindsey Dodd was arrested June 22 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
Blake Tyner Harris was arrested June 22 on harassment and disorderly conduct.
Jesus Encarnalion Orona was arrested June 22 on multiple Gregg County drug warrants and miscellaneous traffic charges.
Donnie Gay Tidwell Jr. was arrested June 22 on charges of delivery/manufacturing less than or equal to 1/4 ounce in a drug free zone.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal mischief/evading arrest was reported June 22 in Marshall when a vehicle was damaged when a suspect fled in the vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 22 in the 700 block of West Burleson Street.
No arrests were reported for the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.