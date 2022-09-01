Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christopher Levert Bowie, 34, of Center was arrested and charged with burglary of vehicle on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) under $100, 100 W. Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- David Wayne Daniel, 60, of Savanna, Oklahoma was arrested and charged with rop/possession of a dangerous drug on Tuesday.
- Sara Elizabeth Davis, 52, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Tuesday.
- Patrick Neil Durden, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
- Brent Alan Matthews, 63, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
- Douglas Waymond Meek, 57, of Mooringsport, Louisiana was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Edward Thomas Williams, 63, of Longview was arrested on a Van Zandt County warrant for timber trustee defraud between $500 and $20,000 IAT on Tuesday.