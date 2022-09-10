From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Cynthia Maria Perkins, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six traffic incidents/violations on Thursday.
- Kyle Higgins, 44, of Waskom was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 700 block of Rosewood Circle, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Robert Douglas Leonard, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
- Micah Morgan Marr, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Thursday.
- Luther Holly Newsom, 42, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon on Thursday.
- Tiffanie Lynn Rice, 39, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with ai/possession of a dangerous drug, bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, ai/possession of a marijuana measuring less than two ounces and a Marion County warrant on Thursday.
- Herbert Wesley Viaire, 57, of Springhill, Florida was arrested and charged with silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911 service on Thursday.