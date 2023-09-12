Arrests made by Marshall police
Leland Mark McDaniel, 64, of Diana was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Francis James, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Calvin Rasheen Johnson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence and terroristic threat of a family/household on Sunday.
Karen Sanders, 56, of Monroe, Louisiana was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
Mike Paul James, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation intend other felony and aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Saturday.
Dominique Lashell Ward, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
Marcus Hicks, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member on Sunday.
Raymond Scott Evans, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Sunday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of vehicles, intersection of Bomar and Nathan, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, 1300 block of Julie Street, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Saturday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Drunkenness, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, intersection of West Houston and Wood, Sunday
Terroristic threat of a family/household member, 300 block of Sunset Drive, Sunday
Credit card or debit card abuse, 1600 block of East Crockett Street, Sunday
Burglary of habitation, 100 block of North College Street, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, intersection of Victory and Furrh, Sunday
Evading arrest detention, 2400 block of Inman Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Kelly Carrachuri, age and city of residence unknown, was arrested on Oklahoma warrants on Friday.
Rebecca Jean Dunlap, 44, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Tresia Ann Johnson, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Sunday.
John Cordon Pierce, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and five capias pro fine warrants on Sunday.
Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
Robert Earl Richardson, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with ai/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 and ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
Nicholas Graham Shuttlesworth, 33, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with ros/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Cason Reid Sloan, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/reckless driving on Friday.
Megan Rachelle Turner, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Christiana Lynda Elisa Whitt, 20, of Henderson was arrested and charged with br/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and br/tamper/fabricate physical evidence on Friday.