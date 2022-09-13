Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Samantha Nicole Rutledge, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Aaron Hollie Callaway, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Zeidan Fauzi Zeidan, 60, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
- Coreyia Wilbert, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Sunday.
- Henry David Garrett, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Darien Oharry Candler, 22, of Ruston, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage under $100, 800 block of West Rusk Street, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2300 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Stealing receiving stolen check, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Friday
- Drunkenness, 1900 block of East Travis Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 600 block of University Avenue, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Unknown, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 5800 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Madison Paige Anderson, 21, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding on Friday.
- Jacob Curtis Bowman, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $20 and $500 by check, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and a capias pro fine warrant on Saturday.
- Jack Dean Davis, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with operation of vehicle with expired license plate, expired driver’s license, no insurance, driving while license invalid and possession of a dangerous drug on Sunday.
- Kenneth Lance Ellis, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and disorderly conduct on Saturday.
- Jose Esteban Gomez, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while intoxicated second offense on Saturday.
- Jesus Elias Hernandez,19, of Tyler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Eric Shakur Lavigne, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle on Sunday.