Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christopher Thomas Kelley, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Monday.
- Jennifer Morgan Rust, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and three warrants (issued by other agencies) on Monday.
- Diamond Unique Roach, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant and a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Continuous violence, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Canton James Echols, 33, of Diana was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.
- Nicholas Dale Enos, 30, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and two counts of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Willie James Johnson, 20, of Rayville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, failure to identify, unlawful carrying of a weapon and no driver’s license on Tuesday.
- Kayan Sparks, 24, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
- Gary Markey Hunter II, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with a Gregg County warrant for violation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.