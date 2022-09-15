Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Keiandrea Sheri Ford, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (five counts) and six warrants (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
- Dawnnavon Kay Smith, 49, of Waskom was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 3700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Contessa Shonta Leatch, (88), of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and a Rusk County warrant for violation of probation/driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age on Tuesday.
- Christi Leei Parker, (85-2), of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Tuesday.
- Taye Thomas Payne, (98), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Tuesday.
- Scott Alan Taylor, (87), of Jefferson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Tuesday.