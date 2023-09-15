Arrests made by Marshall police
Malik Dashun Taylor, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
Laderrick Peir Luster, 35, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds, possession of a dangerous drug and theft of firearm on Wednesday.
Wandell Dawayne Luster, 42, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of firearm on Wednesday.
Christopher Wade Shaw, 19, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana measuring between five and 50 pounds, possession of a dangerous drug and theft of firearm on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Ashton Jacob Covington, 22, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring less than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unsafe speed on Wednesday.