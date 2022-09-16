Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Robert Ward Wilson, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer, driving while license invalid, traffic incident/violation and warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Deja Monae Powell, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
- Shimon Duane Faggett, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
- Tyson Tydre Smith, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of Lane and Poplar, Wednesday
- Assault (all other and simple), 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Austin Hunter Ingalls, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Wednesday.
- Mary Valerie Jiminez, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Wednesday.
- Lidia Jasmine Perez Lopez, 30, of Tyler was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
William Lawrence Rice, 76, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.