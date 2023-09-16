Arrests made by Marshall police
John Allan Barfield, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Eric Derrell Jenkins, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually on Thursday.
Amber Lynn Harrison, 29, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
Lyndsie Nicole Giaimis, 27, of Westlake, Louisiana was arrested and charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, 2500 block of Evans Street, Friday
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Robert David Brown, 54, of Waskom was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Michael Lynn Ditmore, 54, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
Carrie Elizabeth Thomas, 36, of Mooringsport, Louisiana was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Stephen Eugene Tolar, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.