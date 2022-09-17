Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Diego Ramirez-Ibarra, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation and three warrants (issued by other agencies) on Thursday.
- Clifton Ray Foster, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 2800 block of Mary Mack Drive, Thursday
- Criminal trespass, 1300 block of Julie Street, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jordan Walker Boston, 31, of Houston was arrested and charged with violation of a bond/protective order on Thursday.
- Koda Lee Fields, 33, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and driving while license invalid on Thursday.
- Sally Leonardos Harris, 39, of Karnack was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Bethany Lyanne Rosado, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.