Arrests made by Marshall police
Angel Yadiel Rosado, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with obstruct highway passageway and disorderly conduct on Friday.
Latonya Meshell Stephens, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sunday.
Jason David Moore, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license on Sunday.
Crystal Ednisha Hearon, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with failure to yield right of way on Sunday.
Dalyn Rashayd Hill, 23, of Waskom was arrested and charged with no liability insurance and no driver’s insurance on Sunday.
Anthony Jamel Anderson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Unlawful disclosure of intimate material, 2500 block of Evans Street, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 0 block of Pineburr Circle, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
Burglary of vehicles, 800 block of Caddo Street, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Brittany Michelle Barnes, 37, of New Boston was arrested on a Bowie County warrant for endanger child imminent danger on Sunday.
Cody Blake Barnes, 31, of New Boston was arrested on Bowie County warrants for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child exposes on Sunday.
Jabriia Nicole Blackshire, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
David Wayne Carlisle Sr., 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Saturday.
Stacy Marie Caskey, 41, of West Monroe, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Santiago Espinoza Flores, 20, of Timpson was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and speeding on Sunday.
Josua Allen Gibbs, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, expired driver’s license, a Marion County warrant for burglary and a Shreveport Police Department warrant for domestic abuse aggravated assault on Sunday.
John Darrel Gilbert, 64, of Longview was arrested and charged with indecent exposure on Friday.
Yomeiga LaAngela Washington, 36, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated open alcohol container on Saturday.
Kelvin Theodis Wilks, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday