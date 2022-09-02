handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Gustavo Riasco Garcia, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Wednesday.
  • Preston Dewayne Burns, 34, of Minden, Louisiana was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Recover stolen vehicle, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Stephen Michael Early, 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
  • Terry Cordell Johnson, 58, of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Wednesday.

