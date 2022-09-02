Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Gustavo Riasco Garcia, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Wednesday.
- Preston Dewayne Burns, 34, of Minden, Louisiana was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Recover stolen vehicle, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Stephen Michael Early, 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
- Terry Cordell Johnson, 58, of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Wednesday.