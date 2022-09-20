Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Ashley Dawn Bond, 33, of Springfield, Missouri was arrested and charged with drunkenness, disorderly conduct and two warrants (issued by other agencies) on Friday.
- Brodrick Shawn Esters, 50, of Karnack was arrested and charged with harassment on Saturday.
- John Earl Carpenter, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Kenneth Wayne King, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than 400 grams and weapons (unlawfully carrying) on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1100 block of Elm Street, Friday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Simple assault, 1900 block of Grafton Street, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 500 block of South Grove Street, Saturday
- Recover stolen vehicle, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 200 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 400 block of West Carolanne Boulevard, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 400 block of West Pinecrest, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lesa Rene Brown, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and four traffic warrants on Monday.
- Ricky Lynn Crain, 44, of Longview was arrested on a Rusk County warrant for grand jury indictment/credit card or debit card abuse on Sunday.
- Jimmy Don Flori, 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Saturday.
- Corey Glenn Green, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
- Kevin Anthony Hopper, 49, of New Orleans was arrested on an FBI New York warrant for possession of child pornography on Friday.
- Michael Quade Kelly, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
- Carlos Alberto Martinez-Escobar, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license on Sunday.
- Tramiane Deon Moore, 35, of Greenwood, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Sunday.
- James Justin-Cody Powell, 35, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and a Kaufman County warrant for driving while license invalid on Friday.
- Eric Thomas Taylor, 34, of Mobile, Alabama was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Monday.
- Layton Allen Townlin, 17, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
- Isaiah Dujuan Whittington, 22, of Vivian, Louisiana was arrested and charged with a Caddo Parish warrant for violation of probation/assault of a pregnant person and a Vivian Police Department warrant for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Saturday.
Calvin Lavern Williams, 65, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.