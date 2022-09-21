Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Waylon Allen Simons, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi, resist arrest search or transport and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Levette Ann King, 32, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for grand jury indictment/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday.