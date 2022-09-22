Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Matthew Wayne Britt, 42, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 1000 block of Enfield Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 900 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Burglary of vehicles, 400 block of Brassell Drive, Tuesday
- Execution of capias or arrest warrant, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Shirley Ann Burnham, 63, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Tuesday.
- Ashley Danielle Dotson, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with firearm smuggling, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and a Gregg County warrant on Tuesday.