handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • None

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • None

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Corey Brian Hobbs, 29, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with speeding on Thursday.
  • Christopher Derrion Manning, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Wednesday.
  • Daniel Worn Moore, 35, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with firearm smuggling three or more firearms and engage in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
  • Freticia Lakay Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Wednesday.

Recommended For You


Tags