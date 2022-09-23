Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Corey Brian Hobbs, 29, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with speeding on Thursday.
- Christopher Derrion Manning, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Wednesday.
- Daniel Worn Moore, 35, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with firearm smuggling three or more firearms and engage in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
- Freticia Lakay Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Wednesday.