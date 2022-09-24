Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kelvisha Berneisa Worth, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Thursday.
- Richard Lee Christopher, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1500 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Terroristic threat reaction emergency, 400 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Thursday
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 4800 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Victoria Ann Davis, 35, of Longview was arrested on a Powhatan County warrant for dest/sell of prohibited schedule one or two narcotics on Thursday.
- Troy Wayne Elliott, 37, of Longview was arrested on a Powhatan County warrant for violation felon possession/trans/wpn on Thursday.
- William Lee Ellsworth, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with harassment, possession of a drug paraphernalia and three traffic citations on Thursday.
- Wade Troy McCool, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- Jacob Patrick Morgan, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
- Octavein Jaquan Richardson, 22, of Texarkana was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
- Matthew Edward, 38, of Waskom was arrested on a Bossier Parish warrant for theft on Thursday.