Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jamie Lee Hinkle, 44, of Karnack was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Jalonte Lemar Thomas, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse, warrant (issued by other agency) and an MPD class c warrant on Saturday.
- Eli Cortez Diaz, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
- Timothy Alan Guyer, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated robbery, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2000 block of Victory Drive, Friday
- Burglary of habitation, 1200 block of Whetstone Street, Friday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Drunkeness, 2700 block of East Travis Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Drunkenness, 2500 block of East Houston Street, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Chris Earl Bowman, 37, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than equal to 0.15 on Saturday.
- Lindy Michelle Griffin, 46, of Simms was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Saturday.
- Corey Brett Hanners, 44, address unknown, was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
- Kevin Joshua Harris, 30, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Devon Joseph Hernandez, 29, of Jonesboro, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
- Troy Wayne McRae, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Jerrance Deshaun Morine, 30, of Huffman was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, a Miller County warrant for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance schedule 1-2 and a Harris County warrant for driving while intoxicated bac greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Wesley Ryan Pierce, 31, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 on Friday.
- Kyle Matthew Young, 28, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury on Friday.
- Elic Daniel Camp, 25, of Jonesville was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Friday.
- Blake Jordan Hernandez, 28, of Rogersville, Missouri was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.
- Ebon Bert Whetstone, 35, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.