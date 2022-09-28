Arrests made by the Marshall Police
Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police
Department
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2000 block of Joyce Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brianna Lynn Blount, 17, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and resist arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
- Davante Rashad Carlisle, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury and speeding on Monday.
- Kacie Maghen Ferguson, 32, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
- Johnnie Belle Sheppeard, 46, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
- Donald Lee’Gene White, 20, of Vivian, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Jamie Lee Box, 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and failure to drive in single lane on Monday.