Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • None

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of habitation, 800 block of Herbert Street, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Kenneth Wayne Groves, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/resist arrest search or transport and bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention on Tuesday.
  • Whitney Lynn Harrod, 34, of Tatum was arrested on Rusk County warrants for grand jury indictment/possession of a controlled substance and grand jury indictment/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.
  • Jose Roman Jaraleno-Teniente, 23, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
  • Jason Michael Jisha, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
  • Charles Edward Lampkin, 67, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Tuesday.
  • Tiarra Jeannette Okra, 28, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
  • Willa Elizabeth Randall, 42, of Longview was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.

