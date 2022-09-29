Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of habitation, 800 block of Herbert Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kenneth Wayne Groves, 36, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/resist arrest search or transport and bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention on Tuesday.
- Whitney Lynn Harrod, 34, of Tatum was arrested on Rusk County warrants for grand jury indictment/possession of a controlled substance and grand jury indictment/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Tuesday.
- Jose Roman Jaraleno-Teniente, 23, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
- Jason Michael Jisha, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- Charles Edward Lampkin, 67, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Tuesday.
- Tiarra Jeannette Okra, 28, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Willa Elizabeth Randall, 42, of Longview was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.