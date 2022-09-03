handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • James Eric Willis, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Recover stolen vehicle, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 30, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and fraud use/possession of identifying info on Thursday.
  • Christopher Lamar Brown, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon, bond forfeiture/credit card or debit card abuse and ai/riot participation on Thursday.
  • Mardavius Antonio Jibryan Brooks, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, delivery of marijuana measuring between 1/4 ounce and five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plates and no driver’s license on Friday.
  • Braylon Demond George, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
  • Stephen Eugene Tolar, 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.

