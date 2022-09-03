Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- James Eric Willis, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Recover stolen vehicle, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 30, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and fraud use/possession of identifying info on Thursday.
- Christopher Lamar Brown, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon, bond forfeiture/credit card or debit card abuse and ai/riot participation on Thursday.
- Mardavius Antonio Jibryan Brooks, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, delivery of marijuana measuring between 1/4 ounce and five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plates and no driver’s license on Friday.
- Braylon Demond George, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Stephen Eugene Tolar, 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.