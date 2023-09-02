Arrests made by Marshall police
Jaliyah Layani Boyd, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a Jefferson PD warrant for invasive video recording on Thursday.
Edward Deary, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of service worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Kevin Noyola, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Dipan Suresh Patel, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Thursday.
Raymond Scott Evans, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Avis Delynn Jones, 38, of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.
Matthew Thomas Bennett, 41, of Henderson was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.
Stephen Michael Early, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Stanley Eugene Rosborough, 70, of Tatum was arrested and charged with parole violation on Thursday.