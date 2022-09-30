Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Michaela Renee Cephas, 24, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Wednesday.
- Colynn Maurice Rodgers, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two traffic citations on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth under $100, 600 block of West Rusk Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Calbe Leon Chapman, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties on Thursday.