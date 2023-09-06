Arrests made by Marshall police
Susan Lee Minnick, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
Eduardo A. Arredondo, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Nashayla Roche’ Willie, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, resist arrest search or transport, accident involving damage to vehicle and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 (two counts) on Sunday.
Martiza Roman, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
John Calhoun Berezoski, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Chelsea Elizabeth McAlister, 33, of Harleton was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Gary Travis Atwood, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction and unlawful restraint on Sunday.
Santos Flores-Pacheco, 24, of Ore City was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated open alcohol container, accident involving damage to vehicle, driving without headlights, speeding and no valid driver’s license on Saturday.
Jonathan David Kerr, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sunday.
Rani Parker Furrh, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with display expired license plate, driving while license invalid, no liability insurance and failure to stop on Sunday.
Richard Andrew Jones, 25, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify, theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for bank fraud on Monday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Stephanie Jean Beasley, 52, of Waskom was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Monday.
Tyler James Doss, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/harboring runaway child on Friday.
Collin Scott Gunn, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with open container in motor vehicle, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Kristen Nicole Hampton, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Friday.
Lange Charles Livingston, 60, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Deshaud Kraigg Marsh, 29, of Lancaster was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Craig Carnell Miles, 48, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
Jaianna Marie Nolt, 17, of East Earl, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with assault class c on Friday.
Taylor Dawn Scott, 25, of Diana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Jacob Charles Watson, 25, of Ore City was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than two grams on Monday.
Demarcus Martez Wortham, 27, of Grand Prairie was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitous info on Sunday.
Rodney Dean Goode, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.