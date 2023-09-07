Arrests made by Marshall police
Terell Ramone Fuller, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
None
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Angel Antonio Barragan, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, resist arrest search or transport, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Brittany Paige Davidson, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Danny Wayne Franklin, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
Henry Vance Garrett, 45, of Ore City was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and a Cass County warrant for terroristic threat of a family/household on Tuesday.
Skylar Paige Lampton, 33, of Tatum was arrested and charged with open container in motor vehicle, violation of probation/burglary of a building, violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
Sydnie Lynn Wainwright, 27, of Morgan City, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Tammy Renee Williams, 45, of Shreveport was arrested and charged by theft by check on Tuesday.
Koby Wayne Rhodes, 21, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.