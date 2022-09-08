Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jennifer Inez Kelley, 59, of Nacogdoches was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- Wilbert Earl Sneed, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Saturday.
- Margaret Elaine Samuels-White, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Saturday.
- Ashley Breshawn Moore, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with harassment of public servant on Saturday.
- Calvin Ray Flanagan, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Sunday.
- Oscar J.D. Mertz, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three or more prior convictions, criminal trespass and failure to identify on Saturday.
- Anthony James Morales, 19, of Dallas was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Maison AJ Callicutt, 19, of Allen was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Josue Omar Fuentes Velasquez, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Owen Curtis Waxler, 35, of Woodlawn was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, warrant (issued by other agency), theft under $100 and two counts of evading arrest detention with previous conviction on Monday.
- Destiney Danielle Douglas, 24, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft under $100 on Monday.
- Victoria Michelle Craver, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 4200 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
- Burglary of vehicles, 300 block of Murphey Street, Friday
- Drunkenness, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
- Simple assault, 800 block of Elm Street, Saturday
- Burglary of habitation, 1900 block of Olive Street, Saturday
- Harassment of public servant, 1900 block of Grafton Street, Saturday
- Missing person located, intersection of Davis and East Grand, Saturday
- Dog bite, 1000 block of Rollingwood Street, Monday
- Evading arrest detention with previous conviction, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 1400 block of Julie Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Mardavius Antonio Brooks, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, delivery of marijuana measuring between 1/4 ounce and five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plates and no driver’s license on Friday.
- Sandy Jean Flood, 39, of Henderson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Braylon Demond George, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
- Michael Jeffery Maxey, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with parole violation, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, engage in organized criminal activity and a Smith County warrant for theft of property on Friday.
- Brian Keith McAlister, 46, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Friday.
- Kavonte Ladarrius McCarty, 25, of Philadelphia, Mississippi was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams on Saturday.
- Albert Donald McLaren, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Saturday.
- Devante Romel Moore, 25, of Waskom was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and a Harris County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Monday.
- Juan Noe Morin-Barcenas, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Jerami Bradley Murrell, 37, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
- Christi Leei Parker, 37, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Jamarcus Vontae Williams, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, two counts of driving while license invalid and a Gregg County warrant for assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Sunday.
- Pete Anthony Aguirre, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
- Michael Geoffrey Anthony, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two capias pro fine warrants, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license on Tuesday.
- John Edelman Bahr, 60, of Harleton was arrested and charged with violation of probation/engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
- Christopher Warner Duke, 26, of Oak Grove, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
- Norman Charles Thomas, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.