Arrests made by Marshall police
James Clayton Lewis, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family on Wednesday.
Ashley Dawn Carter, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resist arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Continuous violence against the family, 1200 block of Melanie Street, Wednesday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 2600 block of West Loop 390 North
Arrests reported by the HCSO
Lillian Joy Durden, 47, of Avinger was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Wednesday.
Wade Edward Heim, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of ran red light on Wednesday.
James Howard Koon, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm and false alarm or report emergency on Wednesday.
Juan Terrell Rimes, 64, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Wednesday.
Donald Clarence Pettypool, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.